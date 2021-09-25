Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP cut its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp accounts for 2.3% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 74,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,926. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $355.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

