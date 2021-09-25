PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00121787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043312 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

