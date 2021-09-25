Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 27.4% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $9,681.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,142,648 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

