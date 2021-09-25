Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

