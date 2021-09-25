Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $591,000 in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 260,079 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

