Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,360 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

