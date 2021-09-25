Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

PEGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

PEGRY remained flat at $$34.28 on Friday. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

