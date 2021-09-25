Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNR. increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 278.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

