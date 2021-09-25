People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 872,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.