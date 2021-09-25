PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,430.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 730,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

