PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.77.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $148.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.