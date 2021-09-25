Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110,439.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $110,439.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00071474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00107022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,316.34 or 0.99785223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.26 or 0.06775367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.47 or 0.00769849 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,076,360 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

