PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 1,407,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,839% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

