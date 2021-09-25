Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 100,000 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEKK. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,528,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 555,718 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

