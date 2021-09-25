Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,194 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.15% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HZON opened at $9.79 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

