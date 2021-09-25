Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $802,000 in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

