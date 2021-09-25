Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 50,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOD opened at $10.04 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

