Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,538 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

