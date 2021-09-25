Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution."

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

PNFP opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 174.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

