Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,413 shares of company stock worth $56,449,984. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

