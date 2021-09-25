Piper Sandler Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $12.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

