Piper Sandler Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $670.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.08. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

