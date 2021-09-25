Piper Sandler Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to “Overweight”

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.48.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 45.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.