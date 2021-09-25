Pirate Chain Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $450.71 million and approximately $639,318.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00260313 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00129283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00159121 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,037,932 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.