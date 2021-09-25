PirateCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $803,174.11 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $803,174.11 and approximately $244.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,929,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

