POA Price Down 16.8% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. POA has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $101,657.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,039,260 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.