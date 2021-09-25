Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and $279,778.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

