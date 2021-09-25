PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,329,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 42.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 80,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.03 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

