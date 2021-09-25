Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL opened at $12.63 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $752.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

