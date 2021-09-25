Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of PRGS opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

