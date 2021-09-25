ProximaX (XPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $116,808.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00141612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.68 or 0.99979525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.76 or 0.06732975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00762346 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

