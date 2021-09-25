PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $43.82

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $40.91. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 1,202 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.