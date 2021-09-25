Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

OGZPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

