Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

