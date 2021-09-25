Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $16.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $24.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $96.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $22.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $18.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $27.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $39.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $108.08 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,603.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,497.80. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,704.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in AutoZone by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock worth $71,603,903. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.