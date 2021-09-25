Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2022 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

FedEx stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.37. FedEx has a 1 year low of $226.60 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

