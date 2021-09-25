Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

LMT stock opened at $349.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

