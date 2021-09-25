Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.