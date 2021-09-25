Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted by Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE PFSI opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

