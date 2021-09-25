Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Wedbush

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lennar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

