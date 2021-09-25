Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

