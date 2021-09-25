Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EchoStar by 26.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 254.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 107,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 160.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

