Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 27,802 shares valued at $2,990,041. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX opened at $96.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.