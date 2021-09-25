Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $32,000 Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

