Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $32,000 Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VEON by 137.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.26.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VEON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.21.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
