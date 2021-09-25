Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $47,311.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.72 or 0.06809616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00356541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01205357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00110981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00555129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00524702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00316777 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,939,319 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

