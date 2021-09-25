Quilter Plc Buys 1,375 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

