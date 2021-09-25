Quilter Plc Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

