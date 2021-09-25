Quilter Plc Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

