Quilter Plc Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

