Quilter Plc Sells 2,068 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. 4,720,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

